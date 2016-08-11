The US women's basketball team had a hysterical reaction after a teammate capped off a blowout win with an underwhelming 360 layup

The US women’s basketball team, much like the men’s team, have been breezing through the competition at the Rio Olympics.

With just over a minute left in their blowout win over Serbia, guard Angel McCoughtry decided to do some good old fashioned showboating.

After the Serbian women turned the ball over, the US advanced the ball quickly to a wide open McCoughtry. That’s when McCoughtry, perhaps satirically, decided to a do a 360-degree layup to cap things off.

While skillful, it was a bit underwhelming. She didn’t jump particularly high, it wasn’t a 360 dunk, and frankly, it wasn’t really needed.

Afterward, she looked to the bench while raising her hands to the crowd. It’s unclear whether this was a planned or inside joke, or whether she was looking for approval.

The bench lost it. Nearly everyone was laughing — even the Olympics employee in the back!

Other players, like Brittney Griner, couldn’t contain themselves.

If this was a planned joke by McCoughtry, it was well-executed. If it was a serious attempt at a highlight play, it doesn’t seem to have landed with her teammates.

