Olympic gymnastics analyst has a frank observation after US women's team dominates qualifying heat

Ezra Shaw/Getty Aly Raisman (left), Gabby Douglas, Simone Biles, Madison Kocian, and Laurie Hernandez.

The US women’s gymnastics team stole the show in the qualifying heat at the Rio Olympics on Sunday.

Led by Simone Biles, the US women posted the highest team qualifying score of 185.238 — nearly ten points better than second place.

As USA Today’s Nancy Armour pointed out, gymnastics is a sport that’s supposed to be decided by tenths of points, not 10s.

Olympic gymnastics analyst Jonathon Horton put it in a more frank way during the broadcast: “I’m calling it what it is right now — a battle for 2nd place.”

Here’s a look at the scores after four of five subdivisions. The US lead is eye-popping.

Biles, in particular, did not disappoint. She finished with the best score on balance beam, vault, and floor. US gymnast Madison Kocian finished with the top score on uneven bars.

The US dominated all-around, too. Biles, Aly Raisman, and Gabby Douglas finished with the top three scores in the all-around, but due to the two-per-country rule, Douglas will miss the cut and lose her chance to defend her 2012 title from London. It’s not a loss by any means, however; according to NBC, all three gymnasts were at least one full point ahead of the fourth-place finisher. Again, this sport is often decided by tenths.

Analysts may not be wrong — 2nd place may be the true battle in these Olympic gymnastics.

