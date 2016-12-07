The top 10 places in the US to travel to in 2017

deebrowning / iStock Crater National Lake in Western Washington.

If you haven’t started planning your trips for the upcoming year, here’s a good place to start.

Lonely Planet just released its list of the top 10 places in the US to visit in 2017.

From the vineyards of Texas Hill Country to New York’s Adirondack Mountains, these are the 10 US destinations you should hit up before they become mainstream.

Keep scrolling to see the full list.

