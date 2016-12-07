The top 10 places in the US to travel to in 2017

If you haven’t started planning your trips for the upcoming year, here’s a good place to start.
Lonely Planet just released its list of the top 10 places in the US to visit in 2017.
From the vineyards of Texas Hill Country to New York’s Adirondack Mountains, these are the 10 US destinations you should hit up before they become mainstream.
Keep scrolling to see the full list.
Once known as the 'Redneck Riviera,' Florida's Emerald Coast has become increasingly upscale. The area is still affordable, though, and boasts beautiful stretches of white sand beaches like Destin, Okaloosa Island, and Fort Walton Beach.
Next year will be the first year that Denver's ski train resumes service, conveniently taking skiers and boarders right to the slopes. And if you're not a fan of winter sports, there are plenty of concerts, microbreweries, and marijuana dispensaries to keep you busy in the Mile High City.
Texas might not be the first place you think of when you think of wineries, but the Lone Star state is the fifth-largest wine producing area in the US, and the Hill Country region boasts dozens of vineyards.
A trip along Wine Road 290 lends itself to a variety of tastings, plus there's the Dripping with Taste Food & Wine Festival and the Kerrville Folk Festival.
With tons of hiking trails and waterfalls, as well as 42 peaks over 4,000 feet, the Adirondack Mountains are the perfect outdoor escape.
Even better, they feature a new Wild Walk, an elevated trail that will take you above the treetops, along with a hands-on museum.
New York City may have the High Line, but Atlanta has the Belt Line, a former Civil War era rail line that's been turned into a network of walking trails that stretches 33 miles through some of the city's best neighbourhoods.
Atlanta also has a buzzing art and food scene.
Ideal for lovers of the outdoors, Flathead Valley is close to both Glacier National Park and the Canadian border, and the perfect spot for hiking, biking, and skiing.
Hipsters and artists have transformed California's Low Desert, which is home to retro-cool towns like Palm Springs, into a hip new hotspot full of music and art festivals.
Explore the area's countless golf courses, or nearby Death Valley, Joshua Tree National Park, and the trippy Salvation Mountain.
Not many people know that Lincoln is a hub for refugees that have resettled, which makes it a culturally diverse city with tons of different cuisines.
On top of that, the city is home to the University of Nebraska, which gives it a young, university town vibe, as demonstrated by its bike trails, breweries, music and art events, and many markets.
Both Seattle and the San Juan Islands are becoming known for their farm-to-table dining and their increasing numbers of microbreweries.
Besides that, the scenery in the region is stunning.
Lonely Planet refers to Asheville as 'Appalachia's most surprising city.'
Not only was it nicknamed 'Beer City USA,' the city's River Arts District showcases the work of over 200 artists. Plus, the weather is agreeable year-round.
