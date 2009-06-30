US Magazine Screws The Pooch

The world’s most famous pop star dies. AOL blog TMZ breaks the news and breaks traffic records. Yahoo covers the news immediately and sees 800,000 pageviews in just 10 minutes.



US Magazine? Well, it had already sent that week’s issue to print, so it won’t be able to cover the news for another seven days.

And that issue it sent to print? Well, here’s the back page:

[Via]

