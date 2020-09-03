US weekly jobless claims hit 881,000, fewer filings than economists expected

Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Summary List Placement

Hundreds of thousands of Americans filed for unemployment insurance last week as coronavirus-driven layoffs persisted. But the figures weren’t as dire as experts expected.

New US weekly jobless claims totaled an unadjusted 881,000 for the week that ended Saturday, the Labour Department reported Thursday. That came in below the consensus economist estimate of 950,000 compiled by Bloomberg.

Continuing claims, which represent the aggregate total of people receiving unemployment benefits, came in at 13.3 million for the week that ended August 22, a decline from the prior period’s revised number.

In under six months, the more than 59 million unemployment claims filed during the coronavirus pandemic have far surpassed the 37 million during the 18-month Great Recession. The latest figure still exceeds the 665,000 filed during the Great Recession’s worst week.



Read more:

A commercial real estate-investing expert explains why the future of offices isn’t as bleak as you think – and shares 3 property stocks set for gains no matter the path the COVID-19 recovery



This week was the first in which the Labour Department changed the way it seasonally adjusts the weekly claims numbers.

While the change in methodology is meant to make the weekly reports more accurate, using the seasonally adjusted figures going forward would complicate comparisons to previous releases, which is why Business Insider reported the unadjusted number.

Despite the better-than-expected figures Thursday, jobless claims remain stubbornly high. Economists expect that the August jobs report – due Friday – will show that the US economy added jobs on net but at a slower rate on a month-over-month basis.



Read more:

‘I had run $US5,000 up to $US140,000 in just 2 years’: Here are the 7 trading rules stock-market wizard Marty Schwartz leverages to help ensure success



Recent data underscores that the economy may need more stimulus to speed its recovery. Still, Democrats and Republicans remain deadlocked on the details of the next coronavirus pandemic bill – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi renewed talks around the package Tuesday but remain at odds,The Hill reported.

At the end of July, a $US600 increase to weekly employment benefits expired, slashing income for millions of out-of-work Americans. President Donald Trump in August signed an executive order extending a $US300 weekly federal benefit with an additional $US100 from states. While 40 states have been approved to give unemployed workers the benefit, it may last only a few weeks.

In addition, the Paycheck Protection Program expired at the end of August, putting millions of small businesses in jeopardy.



Read more:

Morgan Stanley lays out the evidence that a lasting recovery is still well underway – and shares ‘one of the best’ remaining trades to profit from it



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.