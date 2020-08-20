US weekly jobless claims defy economists, climb back above 1 million as labour-market recovery slows

Reuters

New US jobless claims for the week that ended Saturday totaled 1.1 million, the Labour Department said Thursday. That came in well above the consensus economist estimate of 920,000.

The surprise increase follows two consecutive weeks of declines, signalling a slowdown in the labour-market rebound.

This week’s report brought total filings over a 22-week period to more than 57 million.

Continuing claims, the aggregate total of people receiving unemployment benefits, totaled 14.8 million for the week that ended August 8, a decline from the prior period.

In just a few months, the more than 57 million unemployment claims filed during the coronavirus pandemic have far surpassed the 37 million during the 18-month Great Recession. The latest figure is still nearly double the 665,000 filed during the Great Recession’s worst week.



“While the uptick certainly isn’t good, it’s too soon to tell how bad it really is,” said AnnElizabeth Konkel, an economist at Indeed Hiring Lab. “What’s more concerning is the raw size of the claims, still 6.9 times higher than during the pre-COVID era.”

Continuing claims, which represent the aggregate total of people receiving unemployment benefits, came in at 14.8 million for the week that ended August 8, a decline from the prior period’s revised number.

Outside of stubbornly high unemployment claims, the US economic recovery has shown other signs of slowing. The unemployment rate is still above 10%, consumer sentiment remains tepid, and July retail sales numbers came in weaker than expected.

The future remains uncertain, especially in terms of further government aid. At the end of July, the additional $US600 weekly unemployment insurance benefit expired, and Democrats and Republicans are still at a stalemate in talks for the next stimulus package.



In the wake of the stalled talks, President Donald Trump in early August signed four executive orders on further aid for the US economy, including unemployment benefits. This week, eight states were approved to start offering the extra $US300 in federal unemployment benefits to out-of-work Americans, CNBC reported.

The states can choose to include an additional $US100 per week to unemployed residents from their own funds, bringing the total to $US400.



