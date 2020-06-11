US weekly jobless claims hit 1.5 million, bringing the 12-week total to 44 million

Associated Press

US jobless claims for the week that ended Saturday totaled 1.5 million, the Labour Department said Thursday. That fell slightly short of the median economist estimate.

That brought the 12-week total to 44 million. Thursday’s report also marked the 10th straight week of declining claims.

Continuing claims, which represent the aggregate total of people receiving unemployment benefits, totaled 20.9 million for the week that ended May 30.

Millions more Americans filed for unemployment insurance last week as the coronavirus pandemic continued to spur layoffs across the nation.

US jobless claims totaled 1.5 million for the week that ended Saturday, the Labour Department said Thursday. That fell slightly short of the median economist estimate of 1.6 million.

The figure raised the 12-week total to 44 million, meaning more than one in four American workers has lost a job during the pandemic. It’s also more than the roughly 37 million people who filed unemployment-insurance claims during the year and a half of the Great Recession.

Still, unemployment filings last week fell from nearly 1.9 million in the previous week. The number of new filings has now declined for 10 straight weeks.

“The number of Americans seeking new initial unemployment insurance claims remains elevated months into the current crisis, despite the fact it’s slowly declining as states reopen for business,” said Daniel Zhao, a senior economist at Glassdoor.

Andy Kiersz / Business Insider



Continuing claims, which represent the aggregate total of people actually receiving unemployment benefits, were 20.9 million for the week ending May 30, down from 21.5 million in the previous report. The decline suggests that people are starting to return to work as the US economy reopens.

The US also got encouraging employment data on Friday with the May jobs report. Roughly 2.5 million jobs were added during the month, surprising economists who were forecasting millions of jobs lost. Further, the unemployment rate declined, even though the consensus forecast was for a spike to near-record highs.

One of the reasons economists had forecast a much worse report was they focused on initial jobless claims data that showed millions more applications for unemployment insurance but no information about how many workers were being called back to work or rehired – important pieces of the puzzle going forward.



Alternate data sources have shown the US labour market continuing to recover at a healthy pace in June. A study from the St. Louis Federal Reserve showed that US employment is down 8.75% from January through June 5, an improvement from the 15.08% drop mid-April.

Still, there are signs that a recovery may be long and slow. While some workers are being called back to their jobs, other companies are struggling with lower demand and laying off employees as the coronavirus pandemic makes its way through the economy.

On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that millions may not be able to go back to their old jobs, even as the US reopens, leading to years of elevated US unemployment.

“It could be some years before we get back to those people finding jobs,” he said.

In addition, the weekly initial claims report has become more complicated and marred by errors – and many states are still likely dealing with backlog issues.

In the week ending June 6, 42 states reported 705,676 claims under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, part of the CARES act which expanded unemployment insurance to those not previously eligible, such as independent contractors or gig workers. That’s up from only 36 states that reported PUA claims in the previous report.



