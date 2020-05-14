US federal agencies warn that Chinese hackers are targeting COVID-19 research on vaccines and treatments

AP Photo/Jessica Hill A researcher at Protein Sciences in a lab on March 12 in Meriden, Connecticut.

The FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued a joint statement Wednesday warning that China-affiliated “cyber actors and non-traditional collectors” were targeting COVID-19 research.

“China’s efforts to target these sectors pose a significant threat to our nation’s response to COVID-19,” the two federal agencies said.

China has denied involvement in any cyberattacks on COVID-19 research organisations.

The FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency on Wednesday said “PRC-affiliated cyber actors and non-traditional collectors” had been observed “attempting to identify and illicitly obtain valuable intellectual property (IP) and public health data related to vaccines, treatments, and testing from networks and personnel affiliated with COVID-19-related research.”

“China’s efforts to target these sectors pose a significant threat to our nation’s response to COVID-19,” the agencies said. “The potential theft of this information jeopardizes the delivery of secure, effective, and efficient treatment options.”

Wednesday’s announcement was issued to raise awareness among healthcare, pharmaceutical, and research operations that might be targeted. The FBI and the CISA suggested that at-risk organisations “maintain dedicated cybersecurity and insider threat practices,” such as patching critical vulnerabilities, actively scanning for unauthorised access, and strengthening authentication processes.

Last week, US and UK security agencies issued a joint statement warning of cybersecurity threats to the operations of organisations involved in responding to the coronavirus, saying that unnamed actors were targeting “national and international healthcare bodies, pharmaceutical companies, research organisations, and local government with the likely aim of gathering information related to the coronavirus outbreak.”

The warning issued Wednesday was more specific, calling attention to suspected Chinese activity in the networks of related organisations.

The Chinese government has denied involvement in such cyberattacks on US organisations.

“China is a staunch upholder of cybersecurity and a victim to cyberattacks,” a Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said this week. “We firmly oppose and fight all kinds of cyberattacks conducted by hackers.”

“We are leading the world in COVID-19 treatment and vaccine research,” he added. “It is immoral to target China with rumours and slanders in the absence of any evidence.”

The FBI and CISA said additional details on the threat posed by cybercriminals would be released in the coming days.

The warning from these two US federal agencies comes at a time of heightened tension between Washington and Beijing, with each side criticising the other for failures in responding appropriately to the coronavirus.

“What else is new with China? I’m not happy with China, could have stopped it at the source, should have,” President Donald Trump said Monday when asked about reports that Chinese hackers were targeting COVID-19 research. “Now you’re telling me they’re hacking. What else is new? We’re watching very closely.”

