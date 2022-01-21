US warns of ‘united, swift and severe’ response at high-stakes meeting meant to avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin looks through binoculars during the main stage of the Zapad 2021 joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises. Sergei Savostyanov/Getty Images

The US Secretary of State and Russia’s foreign minister met Friday to talk about Ukraine.

The US warned Russia of a “united, swift and severe” if it invades its neighbor.

Russia said it’s not seeking to invade Ukraine, even as its military builds up near the borders.

The US warned Russia on Friday of a “united, swift and severe” response at a meeting on Friday amid fears that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that the US and allies wanted to resolve the issue through diplomacy.

He added that “if that proves impossible, and Russia decides to pursue aggression against Ukraine,” that Russia should expect “a united, swift and severe response,” The Associated Press reported.

Blinken made the remarks just before entering a room with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Geneva, Switzerland. It was the latest in a series of US-Russia meetings on the issue.

Lavrov said in a news conference after the pair met that talks between the countries would continue, the AP reported.

He called talks “constructive and useful” and said the US agreed to give a written responses to Russia’s demands about Ukraine and NATO next week, according to the AP.

Russia is demanding that Ukraine is never allowed to join NATO.

Blinken is scheduled to hold his own news conference. Both officials noted before they meeting that they did not expect to see any breakthroughs, CNN reported.

Lavrov also repeated Russian claims that it has no plans to invade, despite the US, Ukraine, and western nations warning otherwise.

Ukraine says that Russia has deployed more than 100,000 troops, while White House press secretary Jen Psaki said: “We believe we’re now at a stage where Russia could at any point launch an attack on Ukraine.”