Here's One Way The U.S. Lost Decade Is Completely Different From Japan's

Comparisons of the U.S. economy to the Japanese economy of the “Lost Decade” from 1991 to 2000 are made all the time, with reference to the deflationary period the United States is experiencing, post housing bubble.



But there is a stark difference between the two experiences that today’s jobs report reminded us of.

Take a look at Japan’s historical unemployment, noting 1991 to 2000:

That’s right, unemployment increased dramatically, just like in the U.S.. But that increase never grew beyond a 6% rate for the population, at any point through the “Lost Decade.” It may have been a lost decade for growth, but it certainly wasn’t anything like the current American unemployment experience.

Check out Richard Koo’s presentation on why the U.S. is just like Japan >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.