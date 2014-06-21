It's More Deadly To Work In The US Than In The EU

For most occupations, your risk of dying on the job is higher if you’re an American worker than if you’re working in Europe.

The Bureau of Labour Statistics has an article in their Monthly Labour Review journal that compares rates of fatal occupational injuries in the United States and in the European Union.

Overall, BLS found that there were 3,353 fatal injuries at private employers in Europe in 2010, and 2,530 in the United States. This makes for a rate of 2.8 fatalities per 100,000 employees in Europe and 3.1 per 100,000 in the United States.

BLS also broke injury rates down by occupation. For each occupational group except for finance and insurance, and professional, scientific, and technical services, death rates at work were higher in America than in Europe.

In particular, the rates of fatal injuries among agricultural, forestry, and fishing workers; water supply and waste management workers; and transportation and storage workers were all about twice as high in the United States as in the European Union:

For more details on the Bureau of Labour Statistics’ methodology, check out the Monthly Labour Review report here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.