The US is losing its crown to China as the world's biggest diplomatic power, think tank says

Nicolas Asfouri/AFP/Getty Images Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in November 2017.

As of this year, China has 276 diplomatic postings around the world, while the US has 273, according to a new report by the Lowy Institute think tank.

By that measure, China is now largest geopolitical power in the world, overtaking the US.

It shows the rapid rise of China over the past decade.

US foreign-policy influence around the world has weakened under President Donald Trump, who has slashed funding for the State Department and struggled to fill key diplomatic roles.

China has overtaken the US as the biggest diplomatic power in the world, a new report from the Lowy Institute think tank says.

As of this year, China has 276 diplomatic posts around the world, compared with the US’s 273. These posts consist of embassies, high commissions, consulates and consulates general, permanent missions, and other representations in countries where there is no diplomatic relationship.

The Lowy Institute’s ranking is based on the number of diplomatic networks of 61 countries belonging to the G20 and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development and in Asia. It also “indicates strengths and weaknesses in geographic coverage and geopolitical reach.”

Lowy Institute A map showing where China has diplomatic posts around the world as of 2019.

The 2019 ranking shows the rapid rise of China over the past decade. In 2017 it had 271 diplomatic posts around the world – three fewer than the US – and in 2016 it had 263 posts, according to the think tank.

The US had 274 diplomatic postings in 2017 and 271 in 2016.

Greg Baker – Pool/Getty Images A US embassy car outside China’s Ministry of Defence in June 2009.

US foreign-policy influence globally has weakened in recent years under President Donald Trump’s administration. Trump has slashed funding for the State Department and struggled to fill key diplomatic roles.

Marie Yovanovitch, the former US ambassador to Ukraine, told House impeachment investigators earlier this month that the State Department was facing a “crisis.”

The US risks being overtaken by China in terms of military and economic power as well. The Centre for a New American Security warned in June that China was developing advanced weapons at a rapid and secretive pace and figuring out ways to disrupt US battlefield systems.

China could also overtake the US as the world’s biggest economy as soon as next year, Standard Chartered said in January. The American economy could also become smaller than India’s by 2030, the bank said.

Reuters/Jonathan Ernst Trump and Xi in Beijing in 2017.

These 10 countries have the most diplomatic posts around the world, according to the Lowy Institute:

China – 276 posts United States – 273 France – 267 Japan – 247 Russia – 242 Turkey – 234 Germany – 224 Brazil – 222 Spain – 215 Italy – 209

