US-Vietnam Military Drills Crank Up Tensions With China

The U.S. Navy just began military exercises with Vietnam in the South China Sea and China, which had in the past been more accepting of the U.S.’ naval power in the region, is now showing its anger, according to The Asia Times.



Chinese officials have suggested that the U.S. is “ganging up” on China in the region in an effort to reassert its power.

China has been preparing to be more assertive in the region, notably in the acquisition of anti-ship ballistic and cruise missiles as well as new additions to its fleet of submarines and above water ships.

But what this all comes down to, as The Asia Times points out, is the rise of China economically and the fall of the United States similarly. The U.S. may have a much, much larger military with infinitely superior technology to their Chinese rivals, but that is now. And with China’s growth incredibly high, and the U.S. having an anemic economic recovery, revenues to fund their respective militaries are going in opposite directions.

China’s rise in the region will continue, and as they become the dominant economic force in the region, they too will want to become the most powerfully military to protect their dominance.

All this could lead to serious conflict in East Asia, as Dr. Jingdong Yuan points out (emphasis ours):

And this is taking place at a time the US is seeking to reassert its primacy in Asia while China is trying to claim what it views its rightful place in the region. The contest could put East Asia’s stability and prosperity at great peril to the detriment of all involved.

