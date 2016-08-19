US veterans' group to host Clinton and Trump for televised event focused on national security

Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA) will host Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump for a live televised forum that focuses on national security and veterans’ issues, among other topics.

The IAVA announced the event on Thursday.

The primetime event is set air on NBC and MSNBC on Wednesday, September 7.

“IAVA is proud to lead this historic event for our veterans community and all Americans,” said Paul Rieckhoff, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of IAVA.

“IAVA is honored to join with NBC on this significant event that will ensure that America’s next Commander-in-Chief, at least for one night, addresses our nation’s moral obligation to support and empower its 22 million veterans, our servicemembers and our military families,” the statement read.

The IAVA says the candidates will be asked questions on national security, military affairs and veterans issues in front of an audience of veterans, service members, and military families.

“On the cusp of the 15th Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, New York is a fitting stage to give voice to American veterans and service members that are all too often shut out of our political debate,” Rieckhoff continued.

“A simple ‘thank you for your service’ won’t cut it this November,” he said.

