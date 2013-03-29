US Army Veteran Arrested For Fighting With Al-Qaeda In Syria

Harroun served with the U.S. Army from 2000 to 2003.

A U.S. Army veteran has been arrested and charged with conspiring with al-Qaeda to fight the Syrian regime, The Associated Press reports.



Eric Harroun of Phoenix was charged Thursday in federal court in northern Virginia with “conspiring to use a destructive device outside of the United States,” an offence which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Harroun is alleged to have joined fighters with Jabhat al-Nusra — a highly effective rebel force deemed to be terrorists by the U.S.— in January and to have used rocket-propelled grenades in the fighting.

AP notes that Harroun claimed credit for downing a Syrian helicopter on his Facebook page.

Here’s a video featuring Harroun and a downed Syrian Army helicopter:

