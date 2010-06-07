U.S. Truck Rates Are Soaring

The rebound in U.S. economic activity is such that U.S. trucking capacity utilization has tightened substantially.



Rates are now rising 10% or more across the U.S., according to freight brokers, and some are even having trouble finding enough vehicles to ship goods.

Journal of Commerce:

“Some of the increases have been pretty sharp,” said Doug Waggoner, president and CEO of Echo Global Logistics, a broker and logistics company in Chicago.

Truckload rates in some lanes are up as much as 20 per cent, he said, as demand in April and May shot higher than available trailer space.

“In certain markets I’d put it as high as 30 per cent,” said Gail Rutkowski, president of Wabash Worldwide Logistics in Chicago. “In some markets you can’t even buy a truck.”

…

“We’re hitting equipment utilization numbers that haven’t been seen in years,” said Dave Rusch, president and CEO of the Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based transportation company [CRST International].

This capacity tightness comes after substantial capacity reductions during the recent financial crisis, thus is the result of both less supply than existed pre-crisis, plus rising demand due to the U.S. rebound.

