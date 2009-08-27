US Truck Tonnage Has stabilised

Some good news on the US transport front: US trucking tonnage rose 2.1% in July.



Still, this data can be a bit choppy, and July intermodal rail volumes unfortunately didn’t confirm trucking strength.

Probably the best that can be said so far is that the down trend has stabilised. Which is good news given where we’ve come from.

(Tip via Calcuated Risk)

