US Treasury Dispatches Envoy For Emergency Meetings In Europe

Photo: CIA

Insert “blind leading the blind” joke here.According to Reuters, the US Treasury has dispatched an envoy to Europe for emergency talks regarding the ongoing sovereign debt crisis.



We’re not exactly talking high level here… It’s Undersecretary for International Affairs Lael Brainard, who you probably haven’t heard of. Of course, if anyone in Europe needs to talk to Tim Geithner or Ben Bernanke, they probably can get them on the line pretty fast.

(via @peter_tl)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.