Tim Geithner Is Writing The Hottest New Financial Blog Out There

Awesome! The US Treasury (via @mickwe) now has a blog. The first post is… a little dry, but if the blog becomes something other than just a place to post announcements, it should be awesome.



Here’s Geithner’s introductory post:

Welcome to the new Treasury.gov and the Treasury Department’s official blog, “Treasury Notes.” We’ve redesigned Treasury.gov to make it easier to navigate, added dynamic data visualizations and improved the site’s search capabilities. And to expand our dialogue with citizens like you, we’ve set up accounts on Facebook, Twitter, MySpace, Flickr and YouTube; added an Open Government forum; and created this blog.

On his first day in office, President Obama called for increased openness, participation and collaboration between the taxpayers and their government. That begins with greater transparency and greater access to information about government programs. The new Treasury.gov is a place where you can easily find information published by the Department and its Bureaus and learn about Treasury programs.

Treasury Notes will be a place where senior officials and staff throughout the Department and Bureaus will post news, announcements and information so you can learn more about us and the work we do here at Treasury – a key step forward in an ongoing effort to enhance the way Treasury communicates and interacts with you.

On behalf of the Treasury Department, welcome – and please visit again soon.

