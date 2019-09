U.S. government bonds are getting absolutely hammered by today’s jobs report. The 10-year has jumped to around 2.75%. Remember when yields were below 2.5%? It was just a two days ago. Even the 30-year has been hit by a .12% jump in yield.



That’s all it takes. Imagine if the jobs picture actually improves further…

Gold diving as well…

