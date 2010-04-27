U.S. Transport Stocks Are Rolling Over

Continuing our digestion of recent sector and industry performance data, this chart below shows how multiple U.S. transportation industries (namely Trucking, Water Transport, Railroads, and Air Freight) underperformed the S&P 500 last week, despite outperforming during the last trailing month.



This is highlighted by the dark grey vs. red bars below.

On a year-to-date basis, all industries below have underperformed the S&P 500 except for Air Freight.

Thus the one-month rally vs. the S&P 500 has been aborted (we’re talking relative performance here), perhaps due to concerns over the strength of the global recovery going forward. Continued high oil prices might be another factor, which translate into elevated fuel prices for both transport companies and the U.S. consumers whose retail demand many transport names depend on. Note everything above is on a relative basis to the S&P 500, absolute total returns are below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.