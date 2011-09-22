US Tourism: A Bright Spot In The Economy

Travel and tourism is up 2.6% in the second quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported today. Total spending hit $1.2 trillion in the U.S., including $383 billion spent just to produce the goods and services that would be sold to tourists.



From the report:

Employment grew to 5.43 million from 5.39 million last quarter and 5.32 million last year.

Prices for goods and services increased 7.3%.

Hotel accomodation costs were up 16.7% this quarter, after a down 3.3% in the first quarter

The Commerce Department notes that foreign travellers spent $13.3 billion in the U.S. this July, up 15% from year ago figures. Through the first half of the year, the tourism surplus has topped $23 billion, with U.S. travellers spending $63.7 billion overseas to their $86.9 billion here. The Commerce report does not include U.S. travellers moving throughout the country.

