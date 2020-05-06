Trump's favourite trade-war scorecard plunged in March amid a record slump in exports

Thomas Peter-Pool/Getty Images US President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping (not shown) make a joint statement at the Great Hall of the People on November 9, 2017 in Beijing, China. Trump is on a 10-day trip to Asia.

US exports of goods and services – President Donald Trump’s favourite trade-war scorecard – sank to record lows in March as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted global supply chains and curbed travel.

March exports plunged by a record 9.6% to $US187.7 billion, down $US20 billion from February, according to a Tuesday report from the Commerce Department. March imports fell 6.2%, the most in 11 years, to $US232.2 billion, shedding $US15.4 billion from the previous month.

The goods and services deficit grew 11.6% to $US44.4 billion in March, up from $US39.8 billion in February. The median estimate was for a widening to $US44.2 billion according to Bloomberg data.

“Core goods imports have been falling for some time, thanks mostly to the trade war, but we had been expecting a gradual rebound in the spring on the back of the signing of the Phase One trade deal, and our expectation of a gradual firming in domestic demand,” said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist of Pantheon Macroeconomics. “Now, though, that’s all gone, and the collapse in global trade flows is hitting exports too.”



The impact of the coronavirus pandemic can be seen in the details of the report. A major slump in international travel weighed on imports and exports as airlines cancelled flights and consumers stayed home.

Travel exports fell 45% from the prior month, while imports tanked 64% in the same period. Transport exports fell $US2.6 billion in March, while imports fell $US2.9 billion.

Exports of goods decreased $US9.2 billion to $US128.1 billion from February, the report showed, due to low oil prices and decreases in automotive parts and civilian aircraft. Imports of goods fell $US4.7 billion to $US193.7 billion, as fewer shipments of cell phones and automotive vehicles and parts came in during the month.

