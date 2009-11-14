U.S. Trade Expands At The Fastest Rate In A Decade

The United States continues to be a nation of importing as the trade deficit widened 18.2% to $36.5 billion during September, the largest monthly increase by per cent since 1999:



Marketwatch: The data suggests that third quarter growth will be revised down from its initial estimate of a 3.5% gain. Imports rose faster than exports in September. Trade activity has recovered to levels not seen since the financial crisis hit in the fall of 2008. The U.S. trade deficit with China widened to $22.1 billion, the largest since last October. The deficit for the year-to-date now totals $274.58 billion, down from $551.44 billion in the first nine months of 2008.

Anyway, so much for all that rebalancing that was supposed to happen.

