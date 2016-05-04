Here comes the trade balance...

The latest US trade balance figure will be out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The trade balance measures the difference in value between imported and exported goods and services in a given time frame.

Economists expect that the trade deficit shrunk slightly to $41.50 billion in March.

Last month, the trade deficit ballooned more than expected to $47.1 billion.

Refresh the page for updates at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.