Here comes the trade balance...

The latest US trade balance figure will be out at 8:30 a.m. ET.
The trade balance measures the difference in value between imported and exported goods and services in a given time frame.
Economists expect that the trade deficit shrunk slightly to $41.50 billion in March.
Last month, the trade deficit ballooned more than expected to $47.1 billion.
