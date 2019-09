U.S. trade balance narrowed to -$40.6 billion.

Consensus was for a reading of -$40.0 billion, versus a revised -$43 billion in September.

Exports were up 1.3% to $US192.7 billion, month-over-month, and 5.5% year-over-year.

Full release »

We just got a huge beat on ADP payrolls.

