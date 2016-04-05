Here comes the trade balance ...

The Commerce Department will release the trade balance and data on US imports and exports during February at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Economists estimate that the excess of imports over exports — or the trade deficit — increased to -$46.2 from -$45.7 billion in the prior month.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch economists wrote in a preview:

The total trade balance is largely driven by goods trade, and the advance goods report this week showed deterioration. Both imports and exports grew at a nice clip, but the level change in imports exceeded exports. On the services side, we anticipate modest gains in both exports and imports as well.

We’ll have the latest once the data cross, so refresh this page for updates.

