Toyota Just Sold Its 10 Millionth Camry In The US

Toyota has now sold 10 million Camrys in the United States, the automaker announced this morning.



One of the most successful cars of all time, the Camry that has been the best-selling car in the country for the past 11 years (though best-selling vehicle goes to Fords F series pickup truck), and celebrates its 30th birthday this year.

The name “Camry” comes from the Japanese word for crown, and the midsize car has lived up to its name since its introduction to the American market in 1983. According to Toyota, there are currently 6.4 million Camrys on the road today, including 773 from its first model year.

Despite its Japanese heritage, the Camry is pretty much an American car: Nearly all Camrys are made and sold in the U.S., including 35,000 units last month.

The car has come a long way in 30 years. Here’s the 1986 model:

And its present-day descendant:

