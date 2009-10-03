America Too Poor To Bury The Dead

In a gross expression of the state of the economy, corpses of indigent and unclaimed bodies are piling up in morgues across the US, as some states and counties are running out of money to bury them.



In Detroit 67 people are waiting to be buried, according to the Huffington Post, which cites a CNN report. With a 28% unemployment rate, some families are unable to afford a burial and the city’s $21,000 annual budget to bury unclaimed bodies ran out three months ago.

In Jefferson County, Alabama, the state has only recently resumed burying the indigent and unclaimed, as the county has been unable to afford to pay its employees who handle burials and grave maintenance since August.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.