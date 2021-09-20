Search

The US will relax restrictions for vaccinated travelers from the EU and UK

Kelly McLaughlin,Andrea Michelson
Jfk airport
Travelers are seen at John F. Kennedy (JFK) Airport ahead of Memorial day weekend on May 28, 2021 in New York City. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

The United States is relaxing its travel restrictions for people from the European Union and the United Kingdom who are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The policy change will allow vaccinated people from the UK and EU to travel to the US starting in November, three people with knowledge of the relaxed restrictions told the Financial Times.

The Biden administration is set to announce the new policy on Monday, the sources told the Financial Times.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

