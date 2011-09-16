U.S. To Expand Military Presence In Australia To Counter China

Photo: Military Photos

Leaders from Australia and the U.S. are finalising an agreement to expand the U.S. military presence in Australia.According to The Republic, defence officials in the U.S. say the arrangement will allow American equipment in Australia and increase access to Australian military bases.



The new partnership will also bring more joint military exercises between Australia and other U.S. allies in the region, as countries respond to China’s increased assertiveness.

Officials from both countries met in San Francisco Thursday to conclude negotiations and said they are not looking to set up permanent bases.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.