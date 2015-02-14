Here's how much to tip everyone when you travel in the US

When you travel, tipping is an added cost that many people don’t take into account.

Fodor’s created an infographic that shows just how much to tip everyone from the skycap to the hotel doorman when you travel within the US.

While most people know to tip the bellhop who carries your bag, not everyone remembers to tip the maid who cleans up your room — and you should always tip the hotel maid. And if you ask the hotel concierge for tips or help making reservations, you should also tip them.

From taxi drivers to hotel maids, the infographic below shows just how much you should tip everyone who serves you while you travel in the US.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.