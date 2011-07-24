U.S. 10 Year Note, Still Strong, But Looking To Sell

CBT- U.S. 10 Year Note (Sept) – Daily Near Term Trend: Positive



Thursday’s Trend: 124’10 (-9.0) Yield: 2.96%

UPDATE: As our readers are aware, I have been looking for a point to sell the 10-Year Note.

Certainly the there are factors which the market has been anticipating for the last several weeks as the September contract continued test the 124’30 region as it has six times in the last four weeks (recall we defined this resistance region as we entered the week).

I will short the market at current levels (124’07 or better) with a stop at 125’01 (close only).

