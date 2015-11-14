Teens in the US may be slowly abandoning network TV , but watching video is still their most popular activity.

According to data from Common Sense Media, charted for us by Statista, teenagers spend more than two and a half hours watching video every day. Their second and third most popular activities, listening to music and playing video games, are also age-old pastimes.

In other words, teens are entertaining themselves the same ways they always have. Only the delivery vehicles are shifting. Instead of watching network TV or DVDs, they’re spending more time on YouTube and other video sites. Music has moved from CDs to Spotify, and gaming has moved from Nintendo 64 to Xbox and iPhones. Even social media is really just digital update to an immensely popular activity among the teens of yesteryear: Talking on the phone for hours.

