US Technology Hacks Are The Unpaid Servants Of The Industry they Are Supposed To Be Reporting On

From The Inquirer: The traditional press in the Land of the Free is baying for the blood of Gizmodo for buying an Iphone prototype and writing it up as a news story…



…At the core of the objections is the allegation that Gizmodo obtained the story by “cheque book journalism”. In other words it bought the story and this somehow made it invalid…

…This arrogant illusion places the press at the mercy of the press officers and government spin merchants. US hacks sell their souls for “access” to government sources and industry executives, and don’t dare write anything unflattering or critical lest they stop getting invited to tame press briefings.

Continue reading at the Inquirer >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.