Photos Of The 5-Star Hotel Where The US Team Is Staying During The World Cup

Tony Manfred
Us world cup team hotel 26Courtesy of Tivoli Hotels

The United States men’s national team is staying at the Tivoli Sao Pãulo Mofarrej during the World Cup.

The location is not ideal. The team booked its World Cup base in Sao Pãulo before it found out that it’d be playing in Natal, Manaus, and Recife. It now faces 8,900 miles of travel in the group stage alone.

Inconvenience aside, the hotel looks fantastic.

The Daily Mail ran a delightfully tabloid-y article on the digs entitled, “Who cares if they can’t win: US soccer team arrives at luxury base ready to enjoy Michelin starred chef’s food, calming Thai massages and a pool that appears to be filled with orange Fanta.”

That is, obviously, overstated. But the five-star hotel is still one of the best in São Paulo, and the photos look gorgeous.

The lobby.

The hotel was recently renovated to give it a more modern look.

There's a 23rd-floor restaurant that overlooks the city.

The Bistro restaurant on the main floor.

The pool is orange-tinted.

The fitness center has a glass ceiling.

The main event space.

The spa area is new.

You can get a 'Tropical Rainmist' treatment for $US215.

There are 12 different types of massages available.

The presidential suite, which includes a private elevator and fitness room.

It's said to be the largest presidential suite in Latin America, with 360-degree views of the city.

There's also a private kitchen and a dining room.

The standard room isn't as lavish, but it gets the job done.

The standard bathroom.

The living room of a standard suite.

A full view of a room where US players are staying.

