Photos Of The 5-Star Hotel Where The US Team Is Staying During The World Cup

The United States men’s national team is staying at the Tivoli Sao Pãulo Mofarrej during the World Cup.

The location is not ideal. The team booked its World Cup base in Sao Pãulo before it found out that it’d be playing in Natal, Manaus, and Recife. It now faces 8,900 miles of travel in the group stage alone.

Inconvenience aside, the hotel looks fantastic.

The Daily Mail ran a delightfully tabloid-y article on the digs entitled, “Who cares if they can’t win: US soccer team arrives at luxury base ready to enjoy Michelin starred chef’s food, calming Thai massages and a pool that appears to be filled with orange Fanta.”

That is, obviously, overstated. But the five-star hotel is still one of the best in São Paulo, and the photos look gorgeous.

