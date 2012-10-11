US To Tax Chinese Solar Panels Up To 47%

UPDATE: The New York Times now reports Commerce has officially announced tariffs of up to 47 per cent on solar products imported from China.



EARLIER: Bloomberg’s Brian Wingfield is reporting the Obama administration will impose duties of between 18 and 250 per cent on solar power products from China, citing an anonymous source familiar with the matter.

The administration determined the goods were being sold in the U.S. below cost, the source said.

Wingfield appears to have scooped the Commerce Department, which is set to formally announce a decision later today.

