Wall Street Analysts Are Going Out Of Their Way To Accuse The US Government Of Hypocrisy

Most agree that the recent U.S. budget fiasco that shutdown the government will be a big stain in America’s proud history.

Analysts across Wall Street have panned Congress for manufacturing crises to advance political interests.

Deutsche Bank’s analysts compare the U.S. with Europe in their pitiful handling of fiscal crises.

But the analysts go out of their way to note the America’s leaders have been acting hypocritically. ‘Do as I say, not as I do’ is how they characterise Washington.

Here’s an embarrassing slide from Deutsche Bank’s latest House View report. See the bottom right corner.

