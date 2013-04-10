U.S. Tablet Installed Base Doubled Last Year

Tablet ownership more than doubled in the U.S. last year, according to new data from Morgan Stanley.



The tablet installed base rose to 88 million in 2012, up from 42 million in 2011. That’s more than an eightfold increase from 2010, when 10 million tablets were in circulation.

The total population of the U.S. is approximately 316 million, so these numbers imply a penetration rate of 28 per cent. However, that includes children and others unlikely to purchase a tablet. comScore puts the population of U.S. mobile phone owners aged 13 and older at 234 million. Taking that number as the base, the U.S. tablet penetration rate jumps to 38 per cent.

In part, this rapid increase in tablet adoption is driven by a fall in prices, as low-cost mini-tablets permeate the market.

As we discussed in our recent report on tablet owners’ demographics, initial owners were wealthy and a bit older, but adoption is quickly moving down the income and age gradients as prices continue to fall.

Click here to view a larger version of this chart.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.