US surpasses more than 40 million COVID-19 cases as Delta variant continues to spread

- The US has recorded more than 40 million COVID-119 cases and at least 649,000 virus-related deaths.
- The staggering data comes as the US grapples with a surge in cases fueled by the Delta variant.
- The country logged more than 4 million cases and 32,000 new virus deaths in the last month alone.
- See more stories on Insider’s business page.
The United States has hit yet another grim milestone in its battle against the coronavirus with more than 40 million recorded COVID-19 cases.
As of Tuesday morning, the nation had logged a total of 40,019,441 confirmed coronavirus cases, as well as 649,168 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began more than a year ago, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
The staggering data comes as the US grapples with a surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus.
The country recorded more than 4 million COVID-19 cases and more than 32,000 new virus deaths last month alone, data shows.
According to the latest data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the national seven-day average of coronavirus cases was at about 150,000 cases per day, while the seven-day average of new COVID-19 hospitalizations was at roughly 12,000 a day.
The US seven-day average of daily COVID-19 deaths was more than 1,100 per day, the data shows.
Meanwhile, as of Tuesday morning, 62.3% of the US population had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 53% of the country has been fully inoculated against the coronavirus, according to the CDC.