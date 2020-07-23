The United States passed 1,000 daily coronavirus deaths the same day Trump conceded the pandemic will 'get worse before it gets better'

mpi04/MediaPunch /IPX via AP Photo

The United States passed a grim milestone on Tuesday, recording 1,120 coronavirus deaths.

This marks the first time since May 29 that the country has crossed 1,000 new fatalities in a single day, according to a New York Times tally.

Nationwide, some 3.9 million people have tested positive for coronavirus, but the CDC says that the actual number may be up to 13 times higher than that.

In his first press briefing since April, President Donald Trump said, “It will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better. Something I don’t like saying about things, but that’s the way it is.”

The United States topped 1,000 deaths on Tuesday for the first time in July as the coronavirus continues to race across a broad swath of the country.

At least 1,120 people died of COVID-19, marking the highest single-day total since May 29, according to the New York Times.

The only exceptions to this occurred on June 25 and June 30, when a large number of fatalities were recorded from an unknown date, based on the Times’ database.

More than 3.9 million COVID-19 cases and 142,000 deaths have been reported nationwide as of Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

However, a new study by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that the actual number may be anywhere from two to 13 times higher than the official caseload, based on data from antibody tests in 10 cities and states.

Also on Tuesday, President Donald Trump held his first press briefing since April, continuing to claim that the coronavirus will “disappear” and touting the country’s coronavirus response.

“Our case fatality rate has continued to decline and is lower than the European Union and almost everywhere else in the world,” Trump said.

The fatality rate in the US is lower than Europe’s only because its recorded far more coronavirus cases.

Trump also struck a more serious note, conceding that there’s a “concerning rise” in COVID-19 cases in Southern states, CNN reported.

“It will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better. Something I don’t like saying about things, but that’s the way it is,” he said.

Trump has routinely refused to wear a face mask, but abruptly reversed course on Tuesday, urging Americans to cover their faces in public.

“We’re asking everybody that when you are not able to socially distance, wear a mask, get a mask,” he said. “Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact, they will have an effect and we need everything we can get.”

