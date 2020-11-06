The US surpassed 116,000 daily new COVID-19 cases, again breaking the record for highest single-day count

Spencer Platt/Getty Images In total, there have been more than 9.5 million cases in the US and almost 227,000 deaths.

The US surpassed 116,000 daily new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, again breaking the record for highest single-day count of new infections since the pandemic began, according to The COVID Tracking Project.

The daily death toll reached 1,124 as hospitalizations continue to sharply rise.

Experts have warned the US is entering the deadliest stage of the pandemic, with Dr. Anthony Fauci saying Americans are “in for a whole lot of hurt.”

The US surpassed 116,000 daily new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, again breaking the record for the highest single-day count of new infections since the pandemic began, according to The COVID Tracking Project.

The daily death toll reached 1,124, as hospitalizations continue to sharply rise, The COVID Tracking Project reported. In total, there have been more than 9.5 million cases in the US and almost 227,000 deaths.

Coronavirus cases are surging as the US continues to break the record for the number of daily new infections, including yesterday with 103,000 cases reported.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert, said last week that Americans are “in for a whole lot of hurt” with the oncoming surge, saying the country needs to make an “abrupt change.”

Fauci said the US is poorly positioned as the upcoming winter season approaches with more people congregating indoors.

Dr. Deborah Birx, who serves on the White House coronavirus task force along with Fauci, said the most “deadly wave” is coming to the US. In internal reports, Birx said “much more aggressive action” is needed.

As hospitalizations rise, some hospitals say they are not prepared to handle the surges they are experiencing.

