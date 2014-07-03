47 Activities You Should Do In The US This Summer

Summer is the season of cookouts, festivals, and outdoor events. With so many ways to spend your day, it’s often hard to choose one activity.
From finding the best private swimming holes to partying at summer festivals like Burning Man, here are the best things to do in the U.S. this summer.
Did we miss one of your favourite things to do in the U.S. in the summer? Add it in the comments!
See the professional eaters chow down at Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest at Brooklyn's Coney Island on July 4th.
Gorge on cherries at the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City, Michigan, from July 5th through 12th.
Transport yourself to Scotland at the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games in Linville, North Carolina, which runs from July 10th to 13th.
Channel your inner cowboy at Golden Buffalo Bill Days in Golden, Colorado, which runs from July 23rd to 27th.
Don a crazy outfit and party in the Nevada desert at the Burning Man festival, which takes place from August 31st to September 7th.
Celebrate one of the world's finest drinks at the Kentucky Bourbon Festival, which takes place in Bardstown from September 16th 21st.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.