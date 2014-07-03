47 Activities You Should Do In The US This Summer

Summer is the season of cookouts, festivals, and outdoor events. With so many ways to spend your day, it’s often hard to choose one activity.

From finding the best private swimming holes to partying at summer festivals like Burning Man, here are the best things to do in the U.S. this summer.

Did we miss one of your favourite things to do in the U.S. in the summer? Add it in the comments!

See the professional eaters chow down at Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest at Brooklyn's Coney Island on July 4th.

Tackle the water slides at Hyland Hills Water World, the best water park in America.

Sample ice cream at the Ben & Jerry's factory in Vermont.

Gorge on cherries at the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City, Michigan, from July 5th through 12th.

Tube down a lazy river.

Try a little bit of everything at the Taste of Chicago festival, which runs from July 9 -- 13.

Soak in some rays at Hanalei Bay Beach in Hawaii, one of the best beaches in America.

Transport yourself to Scotland at the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games in Linville, North Carolina, which runs from July 10th to 13th.

Taste flavorful wines at the California Wine Festival in Santa Barbara, from July 17th to 19th.

Brave the waves and go surfing in Malibu, California.

Go camping and take advantage of the great outdoors.

Drink outdoors on a rooftop.

Channel your inner cowboy at Golden Buffalo Bill Days in Golden, Colorado, which runs from July 23rd to 27th.

Roadtrip down the coast of California on the Pacific Coast Highway.

Pig out at the annual two-day Atlanta Bar-B-Q Festival on August 15th and 16th.

Comb the shore for shells at Cape Hatteras National Seashore in North Carolina.

Rock out at Lollapalooza in Chicago on August 1st through 3rd.

Don a crazy outfit and party in the Nevada desert at the Burning Man festival, which takes place from August 31st to September 7th.

Dock your boat at Big Island in Minnesota's Lake Minnetonka, and party hop from boat to boat.

See a show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Eat some BBQ at Franklin Barbecue in Texas, the best BBQ joint in America.

Feast on deep fried food at a state fair.

Celebrate one of the world's finest drinks at the Kentucky Bourbon Festival, which takes place in Bardstown from September 16th 21st.

