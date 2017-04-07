Trump delivers statement after US missile strikes against Syria

After the US Navy launched 59 cruise missiles at airfields in Syria on Thursday evening, President Donald Trump spoke from

his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida to deliver a brief statement.

“Tonight I ordered a targeted military strike on the airfield in Syria from where the chemical attack was launched,” Trump said. “It is in this vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons.”

“There can be no dispute that Syria used banned chemical weapons, violated its obligations under the chemical weapons convention, and ignored the urging of the UN security council,” Trump said. “And we hope that as long as America stands for justice that peace and harmony will in the end prevail.”

Initially opposing military action in Syria, Trump was reportedly swayed by the images of dead men, women, and children among the casualties, and felt compelled to act, according to CNN’s Jim Acosta.

The cruise missiles impacted their targets — reportedly runaways, aircraft, and fuel points for the aircraft — at 8:45 p.m. Eastern time, in what was the first intentional attack on Syrian government targets since its civil war broke out six years ago.

US officials also said that there would be no further strikes “until another decision is made,” according to CNN.

