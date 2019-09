Photo: Google Finance

Stock markets have been jittery ahead of Slovakia’s huge vote. But it’s looking more and more likely that Slovakia will approve EFSF expansion. Opposition leader Robert Fico just said he would vote in favour of expanding the EFSF.



