Why wait ’til September? There’s no rule that stocks can’t tank in August, ruining everyone’s two weeks at the beach.



After China’s deep selloff, Dow futures are off nearly 200 points. NASDAQ futures are down around 30 and S&P futures are off 23.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.