U.S. stocks are moving higher as new government data showed the economy grew faster in the third quarter than previously estimated.



•DOW up 0.22%

•NASDAQ up 0.16%

•S&P 500 up 0.27%

•DAX down 0.14%

•CAC down 0.20%

•FTSE up 0.53%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.