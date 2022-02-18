US stocks could tumble almost 20% on Russia-Ukraine tensions — and investors are being too complacent, RBC says

Traders have been rocked by volatility in 2022. Scott Heins/Getty Images

Russia-Ukraine tensions could drive US stocks down by about 20%, RBC Capital Markets says.

The analysts compared the market threat to the two Iraq wars or the US-China trade dispute.

US equity investors aren’t recognizing the risks posed by the potential conflict, they said.

A Russian invasion of Ukraine could hammer stocks in similar fashion to the two Iraq wars or the US-China trade war of 2018, analysts at RBC Capital Markets said, warning that investors are underestimating the threat.

In the build-up to the first Gulf War in 1991, the S&P 500 stock index tumbled 19.9%, and ahead of the Iraq War in 2003, it dropped 33.6%, RBC’s analysts said in a note to clients Thursday. During the US-China trade war, stocks fell by 19.8%.

RBC analysts, led by chief strategist Lori Calvasina, said they don’t necessarily expect the same magnitude of decline today. However, they believe it’s informative to look back at past periods of geopolitical crisis for insights into the current situation.

“It is useful to remember that the two Iraq wars were associated with peak-to-trough stock-market declines that resemble growth scares and recessions,” they said. “Both drops occurred ahead of the actual conflict when tensions were building.”

The likelihood of US sanctions against Russia means the China trade war may provide the best point of comparison with Russia, Calvasina and colleagues wrote.

However, they said it’s also an imperfect comparison because Russia is a far less important trading partner to the US than China.

Nevertheless, RBC said: “Geopolitical risk emanating from Russia/Ukraine is not priced into the US equity market, should conditions worsen, and will be a key issue to watch in the weeks and months ahead.”

Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops around Ukraine, and the US has said the nation could invade within days. US stocks dropped again on Thursday, with the S&P 500 down more than 8% from recent highs.

Expectations that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates faster than previously expected have also rocked markets in 2022.

The Ukraine crisis has injected yet more volatility. Investors are particularly worried that a war involving Russia, a major energy supplier, could push red-hot inflation even higher.

However, many analysts on Wall Street have argued the selling has gone too far. In a note to clients this week, JPMorgan strategist Mislav Matejka said: “We believe there is further upside for stocks.”

JPMorgan found that equities typically fall in the first few months around an initial interest-rate hike. But they then tend to firm up three-to-four months later, and touch fresh all-time highs within six to 12 months.

