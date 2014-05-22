The Dow's Up 125

The major stock market indexes are each higher after selling off yesterday.

The Dow is up 125 points (0.7%), the S&P 500 is up 10 (0.5%), and the Nasdaq is up 24 (0.5%).

The economic calendar was light this morning, with U.S. mortgage data showing applications grew 0.9% over the preview week, better than the modest decline that had been expected.

Two economic events are set for later today, with Janet Yellen set to speak at NYU’s commencement at 11:00 am, and the minutes from the latest FOMC meeting set for a 2:00 pm release.

Equity Movers:

