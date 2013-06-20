Stocks Are Getting Slammed — Dow Off 160

The U.S. stock markets are open, and they are getting slammed.



The Dow, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq are all down by over 1%.

Commodities are also getting slammed across the board.

And Treasury rates are rallying, which means bonds are getting slammed too.

This all comes in the wake of disappointing Chinese manufacturing data and a hint from the Federal Reserve that it could start tapering, or gradually reducing, its stimulative bond-buying programs.

